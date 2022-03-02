MPD arrested a person of interest in the shooting that left a 7-year-old boy in critical condition

Larriel Gill was arrested Wednesday, March 2.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested Wednesday, March 2, as a person of interest in the shooting in South Memphis that left a 7-year-old boy in critical condition.

On Wednesday, February 9, Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on 953 Doris Ave. MPD said the victim was taken to LeBonheur.

According to MPD, Larriel Gill, 19, is believed to be connected to the shooting.

MPD said Gill was arrested for outstanding warrants for criminal attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment with a firearm, and solicitation.