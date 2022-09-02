7-year-old boy in critical condition after South Memphis shooting

According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened just after 7 p.m. on Doris Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday night in South MemphiS, according to the Memphis Police Department. The age of the child was originally reported to be a 4-year-old.

MPD said it happened just after 7 p.m. at 953 Doris Ave.

Police said the boy was taken to LeBonheur and those responsible are possibly in a white 4-door Infiniti and are believed to be known to the victims.

Anyone with tips on this ongoing investigation should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This story will be updated as more information is released.