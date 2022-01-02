x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Suspect charged after shooting at Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy on I-240

A chase for a suspect who reportedly shot at a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy led to traffic delays across the Memphis area Tuesday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect who reportedly shot at a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy which led to traffic delays across the Memphis area Tuesday morning is now charged.

Jaquan Bridges, 19, is charged with attemped first degree murder, possessing a firearm during commission/attempt to commit dangerous felony, two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and prohibited weapons.

According to the sheriff's office, about 9:30 a.m., a deputy spotted a reckless driver at I-240 and 385 and tried to stop the car. At I-240 near Walnut Grove, investigators said the suspect fired at the deputy and kept going. They said the suspect got to Sycamore View and I-40, turned around, and headed south on I-240.

As the chase continued, investigators said the suspect sideswiped other vehicles before crashing at 385.

The sheriff's office said suspect was detained and taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical. They said no deputies were injured.

During questioning, Bridges admitted to shooting at the deputy.

Traffic was being diverted along I-240 at 385 as part of the investigation. Some exit ramps were closed, shoulders blocked, and traffic was backed up all the way to Walnut Grove as well.

Related Articles

In Other News

One Memphis driver's recap of this morning's shooting on I-240 that had traffic at a standstill