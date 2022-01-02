Suspect charged after shooting at Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy on I-240

A chase for a suspect who reportedly shot at a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy led to traffic delays across the Memphis area Tuesday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect who reportedly shot at a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy which led to traffic delays across the Memphis area Tuesday morning is now charged.

Jaquan Bridges, 19, is charged with attemped first degree murder, possessing a firearm during commission/attempt to commit dangerous felony, two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and prohibited weapons.

SCSO detectives arrested Jaquan Bridges, 19, charging him with felonies including criminal attempt 1st degree murder, aggravated assault, evading arrest, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, & possession of a controlled substance w/intent to sell. pic.twitter.com/G4CXhkhaU6 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 2, 2022

According to the sheriff's office, about 9:30 a.m., a deputy spotted a reckless driver at I-240 and 385 and tried to stop the car. At I-240 near Walnut Grove, investigators said the suspect fired at the deputy and kept going. They said the suspect got to Sycamore View and I-40, turned around, and headed south on I-240.

As the chase continued, investigators said the suspect sideswiped other vehicles before crashing at 385.

New: viewer sent me this video of what it looked like in the traffic passing by the investigation this morning on I-240 near 385. The latest details live at 5/6 @ABC24Memphis. pic.twitter.com/YLLy4fJ3MK — Brad Broders (@BradBrodersTV) February 1, 2022

The sheriff's office said suspect was detained and taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical. They said no deputies were injured.

During questioning, Bridges admitted to shooting at the deputy.

Preliminary reports state that a suspect shot at an officer’s vehicle in the area of I-40/Sycamore View. The suspect fled and then crashed near 240/385. The suspect was detained and transported to a local hospital. There are no reports of officer injuries. Expect traffic delays. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 1, 2022

Traffic was being diverted along I-240 at 385 as part of the investigation. Some exit ramps were closed, shoulders blocked, and traffic was backed up all the way to Walnut Grove as well.