Suspect charged after shooting at Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect who reportedly shot at a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy which led to traffic delays across the Memphis area Tuesday morning is now charged.
Jaquan Bridges, 19, is charged with attemped first degree murder, possessing a firearm during commission/attempt to commit dangerous felony, two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and prohibited weapons.
According to the sheriff's office, about 9:30 a.m., a deputy spotted a reckless driver at I-240 and 385 and tried to stop the car. At I-240 near Walnut Grove, investigators said the suspect fired at the deputy and kept going. They said the suspect got to Sycamore View and I-40, turned around, and headed south on I-240.
As the chase continued, investigators said the suspect sideswiped other vehicles before crashing at 385.
The sheriff's office said suspect was detained and taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical. They said no deputies were injured.
During questioning, Bridges admitted to shooting at the deputy.
Traffic was being diverted along I-240 at 385 as part of the investigation. Some exit ramps were closed, shoulders blocked, and traffic was backed up all the way to Walnut Grove as well.