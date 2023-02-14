MPD searching for person of interest for questioning after man found beaten to death

Memphis Police investigators said they identified Derek Rawlings, AKA Detroit, as a person of interest. They said he was with the victim the day the man died.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a man who was found beaten to death earlier this month.

MPD officers responded to a call about 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, after Memphis Fire Department found a man beaten and left in a silver GMC truck in the 900 block of South Greer, near Park Ave. Paramedics said the man died at the scene.

Investigators said they determined the victim had been killed at 2333 Staten in the Hyde Park Area, then taken and left along South Greer.

Investigators said they identified Derek Rawlings, AKA Detroit, as a person of interest. They said Rawlings had been seen with the victim the day he was killed, and they want to speak to Rawlings about what happened during the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.