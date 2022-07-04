Murder investigation underway as Arkansas police find woman dead inside home

The Arkansas State Police announced Thursday the woman was found dead inside her Marianna, Arkansas, home during a wellness check. Evidence suggests murder.

MARIANNA, Ark. — Marianna, Arkansas, police have asked the Arkansas State Police to lead a murder investigation after local officers found a local woman dead in her home late yesterday.

The body of 46-year-old Latisha McKenzie was discovered by Marianna police officers while conducting a welfare check at the residence around 6 p.m.

Special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division have found evidence leading them to believe McKenzie was murdered, then her body moved to a hallway bathroom.