Ole Miss student charged for spraying cleaner in pledge's mouth during frat hazing

A lawyer for the pledge says his client has serious injuries to his esophagus, can't eat regularly and may have to undergo surgery.
Credit: University of Mississippi
UNIVERSITY, Miss — A University of Mississippi student faces aggravated assault charges after police said he sprayed cleaner into the mouth of a fraternity pledge during a hazing ritual.

A lawyer for the pledge says his client has serious injuries to his esophagus, can't eat regularly and may have to undergo surgery.

University police charged James Bowes Higgins with aggravated assault on Nov. 17 after the Oct. 11 incident at the Pi Kappa Alpha house. 

Lawyer Adam Peavy says the family intends to sue the fraternity. 

The fraternity chapter has been sanctioned. 

Another Pi Kappa Alpha chapter in Ohio has been under scrutiny after a pledge died in March.
Hazing Prevention
There is no place for hazing at the University of Mississippi. Fraternal Leadership & Learning is committed to the University's mission and values. All students are expected to treat one another with dignity and respect, regardless of their membership classification or level of seniority within an organization or group.
Olemiss

