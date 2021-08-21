One arrested after deadly shooting Saturday morning in Oxford, Mississippi

Police in Oxford, Mississippi said one person has been arrested after an early morning deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to the shooting at the Links Apartments in Oxford just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday. They found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi, where they said he was stabilized to be transported to Tupelo, but he died from his injuries about 6:00 a.m.

Investigators said the description of the suspect vehicle was passed along to area law enforcement, and Batesville Police and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department stopped it. Two people were taken into custody at that time.

Oxford investigators said one arrest was made and more information would be released when the suspect is formally charged.

"At this time, our hearts go out to the family of the victim. Please keep them in your prayers," said Chief Jeff McCutchen said in a statement.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.