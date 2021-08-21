One killed & one injured in early morning crash along Houston Levee

Memphis Police said the driver of one car crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle and killing its driver.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person was killed and another injured in a two-car crash early Saturday morning near Cordova.

Officers were called to the crash scene about 4:00 a.m. at Houston Levee near Havanese Lane. Investigators said one driver was southbound on Houston Levee when he crossed into the northbound lane and hit another car. The driver of that other car, a 38-year-old man, died at the scene.

The driver of the first car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said if anyone will be charged. The investigation is ongoing.

At approx. 4am, officers responded to a 2 car fatal crash @ Houston Levee near Havanese Ln. Driver #1 was southbound on Houston Levee when he crossed over into the opposing lane of traffic and struck Driver #2 who was going northbound on Houston Levee. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 21, 2021