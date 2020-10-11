Oxford, MS, man charged with using hidden camera to peep on neighbor

44-year-old Gary Morris was arrested and charged with voyeurism.

OXFORD, Miss — An Oxford, Mississippi, man is charged after investigators say he was peeping on a neighbor with a hidden camera.

Oxford Police said they were called to the 300 block of Christman Drive when the victim called about finding a camera lens protruding through their bedroom wall.

Investigators checked out the neighboring residence, with a search warrant. They did not say what they found, but 44-year-old Gary Morris, who lived there, was arrested and charged with voyeurism.