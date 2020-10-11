Two Memphis men indicted in shootings minutes apart outside a grocery store and home in April

Tarvin Dean and Darrius Anderson are both indicted in the shootings that killed two people and injured three others.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man has been indicted in two fatal shootings that occurred about 10 minutes apart in separate locations in South Memphis earlier this year, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Tarvin Dean, 31, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, while a codefendant Darrius Anderson, 37, was indicted on two counts of facilitation of first-degree murder and three counts of facilitation of attempted first-degree murder.

The shootings occurred on April 11, 2020, beginning around 5 p.m. in a grocery parking lot in the 400 block of Buntyn at Midland where police found 22-year-old Javier Jefferson dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Another man was shot several times in the legs, while a third man was shot in the foot.

Minutes later, policed received reports of a shooting in front of a nearby residence in the 1100 block of Wilson near East McLemore. They found 49-year-old James Coleman dead from multiple gunshot wounds and a 23-year-old man wounded.

Investigators eventually linked the two incidents and took Dean and Anderson into custody nine days later.