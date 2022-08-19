x
Crime

Police looking for suspects in Bartlett and Memphis catalytic converter thefts

The two suspects have been spotted in a white Nissan Maxima with black rally stripes on the hood and trunk, according to Bartlett police.
Credit: Bartlett Police Department

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department is looking for those responsible for several catalytic converter thefts in the Bartlett and Memphis area. 

The suspects of these multiple crimes have been spotted in a white Nissan Maxima with black rally stripes on the hood and trunk, according to investigators. 

During these thefts, the driver of the car has remained inside of the car while a passenger cuts off the converters, according to the Bartlett Police Department. 

Those with information regarding the location and tag number of the vehicle are encouraged to contact the Bartlett Police Department. 

Help us catch these Catalytic Converter thieves. This car sticks out like a sore thumb. Come on Social Media, do your thing.

Posted by BARTLETT POLICE DEPARTMENT on Friday, August 19, 2022

   

