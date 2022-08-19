Police looking for suspects in Bartlett and Memphis catalytic converter thefts

The two suspects have been spotted in a white Nissan Maxima with black rally stripes on the hood and trunk, according to Bartlett police.

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department is looking for those responsible for several catalytic converter thefts in the Bartlett and Memphis area.

The suspects of these multiple crimes have been spotted in a white Nissan Maxima with black rally stripes on the hood and trunk, according to investigators.

During these thefts, the driver of the car has remained inside of the car while a passenger cuts off the converters, according to the Bartlett Police Department.

Those with information regarding the location and tag number of the vehicle are encouraged to contact the Bartlett Police Department.