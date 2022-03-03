Reward up to $10,000 offered for info on suspect in Memphis mail thefts

The suspect was caught on camera at Canterbury Woods Apartments on Macon Road on Dec. 23, 2021, Jan. 8, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who they said is responsible for multiple mail thefts.

Investigators said the man is in his early to mid-20s, about 5'7" to 5'10" tall, 160 to 175 pounds, medium build, dark complexion, and hair in medium-length braids. He was last seen in blue jeans and a black "Gatlinburg, TN" hoodie.