$20,000 reward offered in murder of UTHSC employee in midtown Memphis

Mallory Morgan was killed just after midnight on May 12, 2022, in the parking lot of the Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments at Poplar Avenue and Williamson Street.
Credit: Stephanie Morgan
Mallory Morgan, a Farragut High School and UT alum smiles for the camera at dinner with a drink in hand.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County announced a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a woman in midtown last month.

Mallory Morgan, 27, was shot and killed just after midnight on May 12, 2022, in the parking lot of the Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments at Poplar Avenue and Williamson Street.

According to Crime Stoppers, Memphis Police originally responded to a report of an accident and found Morgan’s black Volkswagon had crashed into another car. They found the driver’s window shattered and Morgan dead at the scene. Investigators said witnesses reported hearing two or three shots.

Morgan had moved to Memphis from Knoxville months before the shooting. She worked at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Her family posted a reward of $18,000, which adds to the $2,000 reward offered, for a total of $20,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Credit: Ian Ripple

