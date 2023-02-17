New details emerge after shooting rampage left 6 dead in rural Mississippi town

The suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Richard Dale Crum and the Tate County Sheriff confirms the suspect did know some of the victims.

ARKABUTLA, Miss — Six people were shot and killed and another individual injured at three separate scenes in Arkabutla, Mississippi, Friday.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance called the incident in Arkabutla a "shooting rampage."

The suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Richard Dale Crum and the Sheriff confirms the suspect did know some of the victims.

The Sheriff said four victims were found at an Arkabutla Dam Road home.

Tate County Deputy Coroner Ernie Lentz confirmed Saturday the identities of the victims. Debra Crum was the suspect's ex-wife. George McCain was the suspect's 73-year-old step-father. Lynda McCain, George's sister, was the suspect's step-aunt.

Seventy-six-year-old Charles Manuel and 59-year-old John Rorie have no known relation to the suspect.

One person was shot and killed on Ben Road, and a man died at a nearby convenience store.

As of Friday evening, Crum was only charged with one count of first-degree murder for the convenience store shooting.

“Additional charges are obviously coming, for the other victims, I just don’t have their names yet,” Sheriff Lance said at the time.

While they do know at least three weapons were in the suspect's possession throughout the day, there are still some pieces of information that aren’t clear.

“Two handguns and the shotgun were the only weapons that were recovered,” Sheriff Lance said. “We don’t know which weapons were used on which, or how, or who, or if there was any other weapon that might’ve been discarded – we just don’t know that yet.”

He goes on to say, “this guy was on something, he was on a rampage.”