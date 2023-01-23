Shooting at Main Event leaves at least one injured

Main Event's Sunday business hours are from 10 a.m. to midnight. Memphis Fire could not confirm whether the shooting occurred inside the business or in the parking.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Main Event located on Appling Farms Pkwy Sunday, Jan. 22 at 10:34 p.m.

According to Memphis Fire Department, a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg. Memphis Fire said the shooting victim refused ambulance transport.

Main Event's Sunday hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to midnight. Memphis Fire could not confirm whether the shooting occurred inside the business or in the parking lot.

It is also unclear if Main Event closed early due to the shooting.