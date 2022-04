Police officers have two people detained at this time, but they are still requesting anyone with any information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a Cordova shooting at Extended Stay America Suites Memphis Wolfchase Galleria at 4:09 a.m. where a male and a female were both found with gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but the woman did not survive her injuries.