Anyone with any information can contact 901-528-CASH with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at a BP gas station located at 2626 N. Watkins St. Monday, March 28 at 10:08 p.m.

A female victim was shot, and she was transported to Regional One Hospital.

She did not survive her injuries. The suspect is said to be a Black male, and he was last seen wearing all black clothing.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with any information can contact 901-528-CASH with tips.