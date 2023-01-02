Two men in critical condition after two separate shootings

Anyone who has any information about these incidents can call 901-528-CASH with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after two separate shootings.

Memphis Police Department said the first shooting happened in the 5400 block of Oak Bark on Monday, Jan. 2 around 12:47 a.m.

The male victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said there is currently no suspect in the shooting.

At 12:47 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 Block of Oak Bark. While officers were on scene, a male victim arrived by POV at Meth South and was transferred to ROH critical. There is no suspect info. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/ZKfKnUyJCT — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 2, 2023

The second shooting happened near the intersection of Getwell and New Willow on Monday, Jan. 2 at 1:25 a.m.

MPD said officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had a gunshot wound. He was transferred to Regional One in critical condition.

At 1:25 am, officers responded to a shooting at Getwell and New Willow. A male victim was located and transported to ROH critical. The is no suspect info at this time. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/6Lhd4A1N85 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 2, 2023