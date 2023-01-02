x
Crime

Two men in critical condition after two separate shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after two separate shootings. 

Memphis Police Department said the first shooting happened in the 5400 block of Oak Bark on Monday, Jan. 2 around 12:47 a.m. 

The male victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. 

MPD said there is currently no suspect in the shooting. 

The second shooting happened near the intersection of Getwell and New Willow on Monday, Jan. 2 at 1:25 a.m.

MPD said officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had a gunshot wound. He was transferred to Regional One in critical condition.


Anyone who has any information about these incidents can call 901-528-CASH with tips. 

