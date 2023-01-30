What we know so far about the other MPD officers involved in the Jan. 7 traffic stop of Tyre Nichols

"Officer Preston Hemphill was reportedly relieved of duty weeks ago, but not yet terminated or charged, is extremely disappointing."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The identity of the sixth Memphis police officer involved in the traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols death has now come to light.

Preston Hemphill first joined the department in 2018. He and six other officers were relieved of duty Jan. 8 for their involvement in the traffic stop. However, Hemphill’s identity is bringing up a lot of questions about the transparency in the ongoing investigation.

In less than two weeks, five of the officers were terminated from the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols, but this was not the case for Hemphill.

So far no charges are listed for Hemphill, or the three Memphis Fire Department (MFD) employees fired Monday or the two deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The fact Hemphill is the only known white officer from MPD involved in the investigation is not lost on the family of Tyre Nichols and the attorneys representing them.

The attorneys issued the following statement on Monday following the reveal of Hemphill’s involvement in the traffic stop:

"The news today from Memphis officials that Officer Preston Hemphill was reportedly relieved of duty weeks ago, but not yet terminated or charged, is extremely disappointing. Why is his identity and the role he played in Tyre’s death just now coming to light?

We have asked from the beginning that the Memphis Police Department be transparent with the family and the community – this news seems to indicate that they haven’t risen to the occasion. It certainly begs the question why the white officer involved in this brutal attack was shielded and protected from the public eye, and to date, from sufficient discipline and accountability. The Memphis Police Department owes us all answers.”

Hemphill’s attorney, Lee Gerald issued this statement:

"I can confirm that I represent Memphis Police Officer Preston Hemphill who was the third officer at the initial stop of Mr. Nichols. Video One is his bodycam footage. As per departmental regulations Officer Hemphill activated his bodycam. He was never present at the second scene. He is cooperating with officials in this investigation."



However during the Jan. 7 traffic stop, Hemphill can be heard saying "I hope they stomp his a–," on his body camera. He also took part in pulling Nichols from his car, and hitting him on the ground with a taser.

On Monday the Shelby County District Attorney’s office said:



“This is an ongoing investigation. The current charges do not preclude us from adding additional charges as more information is presented. We are looking at all individuals involved in the events leading up to, during, and after the beating of Tyre Nichols.

This includes the officer present at the initial encounter who has not— so far—been charged, Memphis Fire Department personnel, and persons who participated in preparing documentation of the incident afterward.

The DA’s Office worked extraordinarily swiftly but thoroughly to charge those whose offenses were plain and clear and directly contributed to the death of Mr. Nichols, but in no way is this investigation over.

While we are committed to transparency, we cannot comment on the details of an ongoing investigation or give previews of what charges we may or may not bring.