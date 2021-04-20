Suspects fire shots at Memphis Police officer who returns gunfire

Large police presence in Taco Bell parking lot in Berclair.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A Memphis Police Officer and suspects exchanged gunfire Tuesday night.

According to the Memphis Police Department, shots were fired at an officer who then returned fire. A large police presence blocked of the parking lot of a Taco Bell and of an AutoZone in the 4300 block of Summer Avenue around 8:30pm.

The suspects took off in a silver Infinity G35 which may have bullets holes in the back windshield.

No one was injured.

If you have information that can help investigators, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.