Memphis Police officers stop a car going the wrong way on Mt. Moriah, find two men inside the car shot

One man died and the other victim was taken to hospital in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

After Memphis Police officers stopped a car going the wrong way on Mt. Moriah early Thursday morning, they found one man inside was shot to death and another suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the car was traveling in the wrong direction in the 2700 block of Mt. Moriah just after 3am. Police have not released the names of the victims and do not have suspect information.

If you have details that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH. You could earn a cash reward.

