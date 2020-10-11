Three Men arrested in Lafayette County, Mississippi, for trying to lure children to meet for sex

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said three men have been arrested for trying to lure children to meet for sex.

OXFORD, Miss — The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said three men have been arrested for trying to lure children to meet for sex.

34-year-old Cory Ballentine of Oxford and 28-year-old Johnathan Woolbright of Banner, Mississippi were arrested November 3rd. 21-year-old Ethan Moses of Moulton, Alabama, was arrested November 6th.

Investigators said they began an undercover sting targeting child predators on November 2, 2020. The three men were arrested during that operation. Further details were not released.

The men are all charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes.

Bond was set at $75,000 for Ballentine and Woolbright, and $80,000 for Moses.