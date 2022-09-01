Three charged after police officer shot during "ambush" in southwest Memphis

A Memphis police officer was shot about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove during an investigation into auto thefts.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are charged after investigators said a Memphis Police officer was "ambushed" and shot in Southwest Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

MPD was dispatched to an officer shooting about 12:45 p.m. in the area of Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove. Memphis Police Chief Davis said officers with the auto theft task force were investigating an area in the 40 block of nearby Otsego Drive where they said they had information about stolen cars being dropped off.

While responding to the shooting, a second Memphis police officer was injured in a crash involving a 73-year-old civilian.

The officer who was shot was released from the hospital Wednesday night. The officer injured in the crash was non-critical and the civilian was in critical condition at Regional One Hospital.

According to a police affidavit, video surveillance in the area showed the stolen Infiniti being followed by the police officer before he was "ambushed." Police records show Keyon Moore, 19 and Zancarrion Johnson, 18, were armed with guns, and fired mulitple rounds at the officer as he drove by them leaving the neighborhood.

The officer was shot in the abdomen, but was able to get himself to safety and taken to Regional One Hospital by other officers in squad car.

Investigators said the gunfire from Moore's and Johnson's guns also hit a house on West Van Huesen Dr. where a women was inside.

Responding officers spotted Moore, Johnson, and a third suspect - later identified as Kayvus Jones - in a gray Infiniti which matched the description of the vehicle involved in the shooting. They said they pursued it for more than 12 miles until the vehicle stopped at Deertrail and Deertrail Cove.

Preliminary information on a Memphis Police officer shot in the area of Horn Lake and Horn Lake Cove.

Police said the three suspects jumped out of the car and ran into a wooded area, but all three were soon caught and taken into custody.

During the investigation, police said two of the guns found had been converted to fire as fully automatic weapons, like machine guns.

Geeter Elementary, Westwood High School, Chickasaw Middle School, and Double Tree Elementary had all been put on temporary lockdown during the incident while officers searched areas near the schools.

Keyon Moore is charged with attempted first degree murder, reckless endangerment, deployment of a firearm during a felony, aggravated assault against a first responder, theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, evading arrest in motor vehicle, and evading arrest on foot.

Zancarrion Johnson is charged with attempted first degree murder, reckless endangerment, deployment of a firearm during a felony, aggravated assault against a first responder, theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, evading arrest in motor vehicle, and evading arrest on foot.

Kayvus Jones, 23, is charged with theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, evading arrest in motor vehicle, and evading arrest on foot.