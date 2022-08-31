x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

MPD officer shot in southwest Memphis

Memphis Police said the calls began about noon Wednesday in the area of Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are on the scene after reports of an MPD task force officer shot in southwest Memphis Wednesday.

The calls began about noon in the area of Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove. The officer was taken to Regional One Hospital and is reported to be stable. Officers have gathered at the hospital.

We don’t yet know what led to the shooting or any information about suspects.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools said Geeter K-8 is currently on a precautionary lockdown while officers investigate in the area.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more as it becomes available.

Credit: WATN
Credit: WATN

RELATED: Man charged in overnight crash that killed 2-year-old boy and injured four others

RELATED: Mississippi high school student arrested for having gun on campus; state law says he can't be charged

RELATED: Car strikes a pole after two-car crash

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out