MPD officer shot in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are on the scene after reports of an MPD task force officer shot in southwest Memphis Wednesday.
The calls began about noon in the area of Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove. The officer was taken to Regional One Hospital and is reported to be stable. Officers have gathered at the hospital.
We don’t yet know what led to the shooting or any information about suspects.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools said Geeter K-8 is currently on a precautionary lockdown while officers investigate in the area.
This is a developing story and we will bring you more as it becomes available.
