MPD has not released the condition of the victims involved in the accident or their ages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A two-car crash on Covington Pike left four people inured.

Memphis Police Department responded to the accident at 12:14 a.m.

One victim was transported Regional One trama. Two victims were transported to Methodist North, and the fourth victim was transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

MPD has not released the condition of the victims involved in the accident or their ages.