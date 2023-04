MPD said there is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed after a shooting in a Walker Holmes neighborhood, and police are searching for person responsible.

Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Peebles and Meadowbrook Rd. Sunday, April 23 at 7:54 p.m.

According to Memphis Police Department, the two male victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

