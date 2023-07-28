Two women found stabbed to death in Parkway Village home

While officers were completing a wellness check at a home in Parkway Village, they found two women who had been stabbed. There are no suspects at this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were found stabbed to death when Memphis Police completed a welfare check at a home in Parkway Village Thursday night, and now officers are looking for the person responsible.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a "suspicious welfare check" call Thursday, July 27 in the 2900 block of Knightway Rd. at 3:59 a.m.

It is unclear when the women were killed, and MPD is still investigating.

MPD said there are no suspects or leads at this time, and that investigators will need the community's help to find the person responsible.