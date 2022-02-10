Wanted: Murder suspect from Indiana spotted in Union City, Tennessee, may have ties to Memphis

Jeremy Rico Etheridge was last seen at a Walmart in Union City, Tennessee, Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for a murder suspect out of Indiana who was last seen in Union City, Tennessee, and may have ties to Memphis.

Jeremy Rico Etheridge is wanted for murder. Details of the case were not released.

Marshals said Etheridge is from the in the Indianapolis, Indiana, area. He was last seen at a Walmart in Union City, Tennessee, Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

He had previously been spotted at the Sav-A-Lot in Union City on January 31, 2022, wearing a black cap, grey shirt, grey or green hooded jacket, grey pants, and black sneakers.

Investigators said Etheridge does not have a known connection to Union City, but may have ties in Memphis.

Etheridge is about 5’7” tall and 170 to 180 pounds. He has a short beard and medium length hair. He has a tattoo of a cross the left side of his chest, and tattoos on both arms.