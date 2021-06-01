x
Who stole Elvis?

Elvis Presley’s birthplace in Tupelo is offering a $1,000 reward to figure out who took the word “Elvis” off the landmark’s sign.
Credit: AP
FILE - This 1972 file photo shows Elvis Presley, the King of Rock 'n' Roll, during a performance. Television and radio personality Wink Martindale and Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former President George W. Bush, attended the annual birthday party at Presley's longtime Memphis home on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2014. The event featured a cake cutting and the singing of "Happy Birthday" by 16-year-old Canadian David Thibault. Presley was born in Tupelo, Miss., on Jan. 8, 1935, and moved to Memphis with his parents at age 13. He was 42 when he died Aug. 16, 1977. (AP Photo, file)

TUPELO, Miss — In Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare said, “What’s in a name?” To the Elvis Presley Birthplace, Museum & Chapel in Tupelo, apparently not “Elvis.”

Elvis Presley’s birthplace in Mississippi is offering a $1,000 reward to figure out who took the word “Elvis” off the landmark’s sign. The museum says it discovered the first name taken from the Elvis Presley Birthplace, Museum & Chapel sign over the weekend. The word “Elvis” had been written as the rock ’n’ roll pioneer’s signature.

The museum in Tupelo isn’t sure exactly when the brick sign was damaged. The entire sign was stolen three months ago and had just recently been replaced. The birthplace site includes the restored two-room house built by Presley’s family for $180.

