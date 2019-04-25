Woman & man charged with attempted murder after a fight over a Burger King spicy chicken sandwich

Memphis Police said the woman got into a fight with workers at a Burger King, then she and the man returned and fired shots into the parking lot, injuring 2 people.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two people were arrested and charged with attempted murder after a fight at a Memphis Burger King over a spicy chicken sandwich.

According to the police affidavit, officers were called to the Burger King in the 2600 block of North Hollywood on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Police said Tavarus McKinney was driving and Keonna Halliburton was a passenger when Halliburton got into an argument with the workers over a spicy chicken sandwich.

According to the affidavit, the two left, but returned a few minutes later and fired several shots from the road and into the parking lot. Two people were injured in the shooting.

Police said McKinney was picked out of a lineup as the driver, and Halliburton was picked out of a lineup as the passenger. Witnesses told police they both fired shots.

McKinney and Halliburton are both charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.