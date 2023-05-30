Back and forth continues between activists banned from MSCS meetings and district leaders

In a letter, MSCS said, "We remain open to meeting with individuals involved with the goal of reaching an agreement to lift the bans."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board of Education responded to demands from a group of community leaders and activists Tuesday, concerned about those who had been banned from school board meetings.

In a news release, the group said five leaders and activists had been served AoAs (Authorizations of Agency) banning them from coming to board meetings or district properties “without reason.” They said the AoAs came as they have worked “to bring integrity and transparency to the Superintendent Search Process.”

The release said they are demanding the AoAs be rescinded, published rules of engagement for how people are chosen to comment during meetings, board accountability, a review of “the misuse of MPD and intimidation tactics as retaliation,” and a transparent superintendent search process.

ABC24 reached out to MSCS, who forwarded the following letter from the district’s Chief of Safety and Security to the board members, about the AoAs and safety at meetings:

Greetings Board Members,

The MSCS Office of Safety and Security has shared rising concerns about safety at school board meetings due to disruptive and unsafe behavior, including the deployment of two panic alarms at the May 9, 2023 Special Called Meeting (this linked video is voiced by Deputy Chief Greg Sanders). These alarms sound up to 140 decibels and are described by one advertiser of a similar product as a 50-minute "continuous ear-piercing" sound. This action and other disruptive behavior recently led to the issuance of AoAs (Authorizations of Agency) against five people, effectively banning them from Memphis-Shelby County Schools property. The AoAs were requested by the District as a safety measure and are issued and enforced by the Memphis Police Department.

I share your desire to uphold freedom of speech while keeping meeting attendees and staff safe. This school year, more than 170 speakers have shared their perspectives at school board meetings during the public comment section on issues ranging from the superintendent search to the state's new third grade literacy law. Many of the 170 speakers have shared views that challenge the Board and the District to improve. This shows that, as a district, we do not shy away from criticisms, recommendations, and concerns.

On May 22, Board Chair Rev. Althea Greene hosted a meeting between community organizers and my office. A follow-up meeting was planned for May 31 involving District officials and two activists directly impacted by the ban. Unfortunately, the activists canceled. We hope they will reconsider, as these discussions were designed as an opportunity to listen, build understanding, and reiterate that all who attend school board meetings and District events must adhere to rules of the meeting and state law so that our collective press toward progress is not derailed by disrespecting property, demeaning one another, and endangering others and ourselves.

I understand constituents may be reaching out to you with questions. Here is a statement you can use:

Our schools, our state, and our nation are all stronger because people spoke out to make them better. Furthermore, protest is democratic. As long as the methods are safe, permissible, and considerate of our working and learning environments, MSCS upholds the right to protest and share alternative perspectives.