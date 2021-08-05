Arkansas has named the semi-finalists for the 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year

“In light of the most recent unprecedented school year, I want to thank all educators for their commitment to their students," says Secretary Johnny Key.

ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key recognized four Arkansas teachers today who were named 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year State Semi-Finalists. During the ceremony held at the Governor’s Mansion, 12 regional finalists also were honored.

“Congratulations to the four teachers recognized today,” Key said. “In light of the most recent unprecedented school year, I want to thank all educators for their commitment to their students. These four teachers recognized today are among some of the best educators around this state and represent the hard work and professionalism exhibited whether students learned in person or virtually. Thank you for serving as role models for your students, your fellow educators, and your communities.”

The state semi-finalists listed below each received a medallion and an additional $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation. As a regional finalist, they also received a certificate and a $1,000 prize.

Allison Dolan

Social Studies, Grades 9-12

Don Tyson School of Innovation

Springdale School District

Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Jil’Lana Heard

Library Media Specialist, Grades 10-12

Lake Hamilton High School

Lake Hamilton School District

Dawson Education Service Cooperative

Vickie Lewis

English, Math, Reading, Science, & Social Studies, Grades 6-8

NewStart Academy ALE

Wynne School District

Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative

Jessica Saum

Special Education, Grades K-4

Stagecoach Elementary School

Cabot School District

Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative

