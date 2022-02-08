Calming fears for kids' safety before students head back to school

“In light of everything going on, how do we send our kids to school and help them to feel safe?”

Unfortunately last school year ended with one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history. Since the Uvalde, Texas shooting ABC24 has talked with many parents who are nervous about sending their kids back to school.

“In light of everything going on, how do we send our kids to school and help them to feel safe,” Midsouth Psychologist Dr. Paige Pirkey said.

Dr. Pirkey came up with the acronym C.A.L.M. for parents who may have thoughts on having these types of conversations with their children.

" C" stands for Curiosity . Dr. Pirkey says parents should have open-ended conversations with their kids, letting them define how they feel for themselves.

"A" stands for allowing them to ask follow up questions.

"L" stands for looking at different ways parents can support their kids. Whether it be words of affirmation, hugs, toys, or activities.

"M" stands for managing how you feel first as a parent. Check in with yourself about what and how you're feeling. Then have a plan on how you plan to share those feeling with you kids, if you decide to do so.