DeSoto County Schools are developing their plans for the fall semester

Superintendent Cory Uselton discusses the concerns the district is keeping in mind as they plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

HERNANDO, Miss — Classrooms all across the country will look different come fall because of the pandemic.

Districts like DeSoto County Schools are working with education officials to provide the safest plan for students.

Superintendent Cory Uselton says they’re waiting for further guidance from the state before they announce any specific plans.

“We are looking at all different facets of the school day,” said Uselton. “From academics, to extracurricular activities to general operations.”

Uselton says committees are working on several contingency plans with the help of the health department.

“We’re looking at distanced learning,” explained the superintendent. “If we were to have to look at distanced learning in the future, we would want to be prepared for that.”

Traditionally crowded lunch times will have to be ordered differently.

“We may have to stagger our lunch schedule a little bit more so it’s fewer (students) in the cafeteria,” said Uselton.

Mother Ashley Azbell has a 10-year-old son and six-year-old daughter who attend DeSoto County Schools.

“If they were to go back right now I don’t feel comfortable at all,” said Azbell. “Isaiah has a low immune system.”

Azbell is worried about sending her children to school in the fall if coronavirus cases are up. Another concern she has is transportation.

“I worry with all the kids riding the school bus,” commented Azbell. “How that’s going to happen, you know? So many kids that ride.

Superintendent Uselton is also in the middle of addressing concerns for students who might not have digital devices.