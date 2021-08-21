Dyersburg State Community College reinstating masks & daily health checks amid COVID-19 surge

Beginning August 23, 2021, masks are required, and there will be daily health screenings for students and staff.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College is reinstating a face mask requirement amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Beginning August 23, 2021, masks are required, and there will be daily health screenings, temperature checks, and limited entrances and exits for those going in and out of buildings.

Students and faculty will be required to fill out and submit a daily questionnaire, found HERE, before arriving.

You can find maps of entrances and exits HERE.

Find more guidance, including the full return plan and guidance, HERE.