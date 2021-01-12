New dashboard breaks down student and personnel data for public schools in Tennessee

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office of Research and Education Accountability (OREA) launched an interactive online dashboard with data about K-12 public education.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You can now check a new dashboard for data about student demographics, personnel and salaries, and state and local revenues for education in Tennessee.

The dashboard looks at the “average daily membership” by year for each district, the breaks down the data by demographics and special population categories. You can also find position types within schools and statewide salary averages for each, including the average year-to-year increases.

The dashboard also breaks down percentages for state funding sources for each district, and looks at sources of local revenues.