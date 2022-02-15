Reading is fundamental; Grant will help Literacy Mid-South on its mission to help students

The Diocese and the Church Home Board came together Tuesday to present a $145,000 Church Home Grant to Literacy Mid-South.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Leaders from the Episcopal Diocese of West Tennessee are giving money to promote literacy in the Mid-South.

They said the money will help the most vulnerable communities in Memphis, particularly in the Raleigh area. The funds will assist literacy resources for the community, and with food insecurity.

The Church Home Board historically has given grants to regional Episcopal ministries. They said this is the first time it has awarded the grant to a community entity.

“Education and access are so important for the success of students and families in our communities especially given the challenges faced by students during the COVID pandemic,” said the Right Reverend Phoebe Roaf, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of West Tennessee. “I can’t wait to see how this grant will shape and serve some of our most underserved areas in Memphis.”

“Literacy has the ability to dismantle inequitable conditions. Books transmit values and influence self-esteem in children,” said Sam O’Bryant, Executive Director of Literacy Mid-South. “To that end, Literacy Mid-South has a targeted focus on the Raleigh community to use these funds to empower family literacy and make a lasting impact. We are very grateful to the Church Home Fund for their generosity.”

