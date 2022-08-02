Memphis Hustle want students to be financially literate

The Grizzlies' NBA G-League affiliate will be handing out bags full of educational materials on finance to 2,000 students at their game Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, will host its fourth annual Financial Literacy Education Day Game at the Landers Center tomorrow, February 10 at 10:30 a.m.

During the game, the team will sport themed jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit DeSoto Grace, a nonprofit organization in Mississippi dedicated to creating events for people living with inadequacies and would benefit from having more permanent and consistent assistance programs in their local communities.

The team said the auction will open at this link on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 9:30 a.m. and will close Thursday, Feb. 17, at 11:59 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Renasant Bank for our fourth annual Financial Literacy Education Day Game,” said MaKinzie Foos, Memphis Hustle Director of Business Operations. “We’re excited to share financial literacy awareness with the youth in our community and having thousands of students on hand will provide us with a great atmosphere for our game against the Iowa Wolves.”