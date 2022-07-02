Former Tiger among group turning Ja Morant's 'Welcome To The Dark' phrase into clothing line

Memphis native Trey Draper and Jonathan Thomas were part of group that trained Morant at House of Athlete this summer when the saying began

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Ja Morant is shining in the brightest of spotlights, all the while welcoming the world "to the dark."

It's become a mantra for the Grizzlies, but one of Ja's trainers, former Tiger Trey Draper, says it's much more that.

"You don't have to play basketball to be in the dark," he said. "It starts with just the work ethic."

The phrase first came to light this summer while Morant trained at House of Athlete in Florida. He and his training group were reading a book entitled "Win In The Dark," that Grizzlies assistant Blake Ahearn recommended to him.

"It just so happened that we were working out at House of Athlete, where the gym is dark," Draper said. "A lot of the book talked about working when no one is paying attention to you. Working in the dark, and that the bright lights will only reveal the work that was done in the dark."

It had become so engrained in them throughout the summer that Draper and fellow trainer, Jonathan Thomas decided to get hoodies with the phrase printed on it for the Grizzlies Opening Night.

"We just got them in on Monday night or Tuesday morning before the games so everyone could rock their hoodies," Thomas said.

"People started to ask us about the gear," Draper said.

It blossomed into a new patent pending clothing line, featuring hoodies, shirts and face masks.

"We never envisioned this becoming an apparel thing," Draper said. "But once Ja got on board with Welcome to the Dark and being in the dark and working in the dark, the other things took care of themselves."

"It's been dope being at the games looking to your left or to your right, or someone tap you on your shoulder, and they're rocking the hoodie and showing love," Thomas said.

But Draper and Thomas say the brand's pillars of discipline, attention to detail, routine, and killer mentality (D.A.R.K) are applicable to anyone's life, not just an NBA all-star's.