Jackson, Morant lead Grizzlies past Knicks, 120-108

NEW YORK — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Ja Morant added 23 points and nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 120-108.

Morant had some of his usual high-flying highlight plays, but shot just 9 for 27 from the field, missing all six 3-point attempts. But the Grizzlies go well beyond their first-time All-Star.