Jackson, Morant lead Grizzlies past Knicks, 120-108

Rookie Ziaire Williams scored a season-high 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting, while Jackson, Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton all hit four 3-pointers.
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, left, makes a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Ja Morant added 23 points and nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 120-108. 

Morant had some of his usual high-flying highlight plays, but shot just 9 for 27 from the field, missing all six 3-point attempts. But the Grizzlies go well beyond their first-time All-Star. 

Rookie Ziaire Williams scored a season-high 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting, while Jackson, Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton all hit four 3-pointers.

