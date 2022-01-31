x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Maxey leads 76ers past Grizzlies 122-119 in OT minus Embiid

Tobias Harris added 31 points and Andrew Drummond had 16 points and 23 rebounds for Philadelphia, which won its fifth game in a row and 15th in the last 18.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, right, goes up for the shot as Memphis Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton, left, is defending during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, including a driving layup with 26.4 seconds left in overtime that put Philadelphia ahead for good, and the 76ers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-119 without Joel Embiid. 

Tobias Harris added 31 points and Andrew Drummond had 16 points and 23 rebounds for Philadelphia, which won its fifth game in a row and 15th in the last 18. 

The 76ers improved to 4-8 without Embiid, who sat out for rest. 

Ja Morant scored 37 points and Desmond Bane had a career-high 34 for Memphis.

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week 12