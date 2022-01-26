Morant, Grizzlies spoil Murray's record, top Spurs 118-110

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in the Grizzlies’ fourth straight victory over the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — Ja Morant matched a season high with 41 points and the Memphis Grizzlies spoiled Dejounte Murray’s 14th career triple-double that tied a Spurs franchise record by beating San Antonio 118-110.

Murray tied the game at 106 with a step-back 12-foot jumper that trickled into the basket with 4:52 remaining.

Desmond Bane added 20 points in his return from a three-game absence.

Murray had 16 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to match David Robinson’s team mark.