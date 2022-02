Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic.

Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games.