High school students climb to new heights while learning about MLGW careers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Memphis high school students are learning what it’s like to be a line worker for Memphis Light, Gas & Water.

Students got to practice climbing on the poles Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the MLGW pole farm at Southwest Community College Macon Cove campus.

The practice is a part of the utility’s new summer camp program – a partnership with Memphis-Shelby County Schools where students can explore careers at MLGW. This summer, Whitehaven students ages 16 to 18 are taking part in the pilot program, which is aimed at creating a talent pipeline for utility workers in the region. The students also get paid $12 per hour.

Courses during the camp covered climbing, the principles of electricity, water and gas, and industry tools and equipment. They were taught be Southwest instructors as well as MLGW employees who served as adjuncts.

Friday, there will be a graduation ceremony for the students for the end of camp with MLGW CEO Doug McGowan speaking.