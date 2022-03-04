Check out the new Porter-Leath and University of Memphis Early Childhood Academy at Orange Mound

The academy provides comprehensive early childhood education, professional training, and development for preschool teachers and community partners.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Porter-Leath and the University of Memphis are recruiting for their new Early Childhood Academy at Orange Mound (PLUM Academy).

The 38,000 square-foot building provides comprehensive early childhood education, professional training, and development for preschool teachers and community partners.

The center is in Orange Mound, but officials said everyone is welcomed.

“By providing individualization, the classroom experiences, the support, that includes social and emotional development. That our children will be healthy, whole and prepared for kindergarten,” said Karen Harrell, Sr. VP of Early Childhood Services.

The center can serve 288 children. They opened their doors February 11th, and they're opening enrollment for the summer.

Learn more HERE.