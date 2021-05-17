Students from Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas honored by White House as U.S. Presidential Scholars

The program recognizes high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The White House is recognizing high school seniors for their academic achievements.

The honored students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The program recognizes high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. One young man and one young woman are selected from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. families living abroad. An additional 15 at-large students are chosen, along with 20 scholars in the arts and 20 in career and technical education.

In Mississippi, Emmanuelle Rachel Teng from Oxford High School and Matthew Landon Yin from Madison Central High School were named.

In Arkansas, Alison Sue-Jeanne Jang from Bentonville High School and Felix Zhan from Clark High School in Fayetteville were named.

And in Tennessee, three students earned honors - Nelson D. Rose of Brentwood High School, Seo Yoon Yang from Signal Mountain Middle High School, and Alora E Young of Hillsboro High School.