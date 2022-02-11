Tennessee Department of Education leaders visit MSCS classrooms for literacy effort

Officials visited Oak Forest and Germantown Elementary schools to celebrate the of launch of MSCS’ literacy commitment.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Representatives with the Tennessee Department of Education and Memphis Shelby County Schools leadership visited classrooms in the city Wednesday.

Officials visited Oak Forest and Germantown Elementary schools to celebrate the of launch of MSCS’ literacy commitment. It’s part of an effort to ensure the success and reading readiness of students.

“We are out really trying to promote students to read. We believe in literacy. We know literacy is life in our district and we just believe in moving students forward,” said MSCS Deputy Superintendent Angela Whitelaw.