Teachers union calls MSCS superintendent's plan to improve teacher support and pay, 'great start'

The superintendent’s list starts with a reminder that $24 million in federal funding provided directly to district leaders is badly needed.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Acting Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Toni Williams released her Critical Needs Assessment looking at the areas in the district that require the most attention.

Classroom and teacher support are at the top of her list.

Jesse Jeff of the Memphis Shelby County Education Association said it's a great start.

“I'm just so happy that she's focusing on teacher support as one of her one of her initiatives,” he said.

The superintendent’s list starts with a reminder that $24 million in federal funding provided directly to district leaders is badly needed.

“One of the things that (money) will go towards is our behavior specialists,” Jeff said. "We know that discipline is a factor in Memphis and Shelby County Schools.”

Another item on the list that stands out: improving teacher pay.

In 2022, MSCS announced it would be paying teachers a $1,500 retention bonus and add $11 million into teachers’ tiered pay scale in 2023.

“I always argued that we don't really have a teacher shortage. We have a teacher retention problem,” Jeff said. “In order to keep the best and the brightest, you're going to have to pay them.”

“So many teachers have been suffering financially while having to work outside jobs,” one teacher told members of the MSCS board during the public comment portion of their Tuesday meeting.

Jeff says the answer goes beyond the traditional stipends and bonuses.

“That's a one time deal, so it disappears,” he said. “It doesn't go towards your retirement. But if you actually receive a pay increase like a raise, that will go towards your social security and your retirement.”

Finally, Williams is promising to hold talks called “Tea with Superintendent Toni,” so that she can hear directly from those in the classroom.

“To actually see what's going on, being hands on as opposed to a pre-announced photo op, it seems to be genuine,” Jeff said. “I think it goes a long way in helping to support teachers.”

Jeff says that he hopes teachers will have a more active voice in the decision making process going forward.