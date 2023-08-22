Tennessee wants to create a better letter grade system for schools, and they want your input

The Department of Education and Bartlett City Schools are holding a town hall Tuesday to discuss a proposed new letter grade system

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) is touring the state holding town halls to get public input on a new letter grade system for schools, and they're stopping in the metro Memphis area Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the TDOE will hold a town hall at Bartlett High School at 5:30 p.m. to hear parents' and teachers' concerns and opinions on how to measure performance in schools.

"Tennesseans deserve an accountability system that produces clear information about how our schools are performing so they can best engage to support their student’s education," The TDOE said in a statement. "Similarly, as students are already returning to classrooms following summer break, Tennessee schools and districts need clear information on how they will be measured this fall."

The TDOE said their goal is to engage the public to help create an A-F school letter grade system that gives them the information they need to understand school performance.