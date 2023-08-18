Collierville Schools superintendent to step down at the end of 2023

The school district announced Dr. Gary Lilly will step down as the director of schools on December 31 to take on a new role at the state level.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The superintendent of Collierville Schools, who led the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, will step down from the role at the end of 2023, the district announced Friday.

Dr. Gary Lilly notified the Collierville Board of Education of his intention to step down as director of schools on December 31, 2023.

Lilly, who has been at the district’s helm for four years, will assume the role of Executive Director of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) on January 1, 2024.

“The amazing students, educators, administrators, and Board members associated with Collierville Schools have enriched my professional life and practice in innumerable ways,” said Lilly. “As I prepare for a new journey with TOSS, I do so with immense gratitude for the opportunities, collaborations, and accomplishments that we have shared here. My dedication to the work of the district will remain steadfast until my departure, but my love for the community will last my lifetime.”

The district said they anticipate the Board of Education will name an interim successor in the coming weeks.

Prior to his service in Collierville Schools, Lilly served as Superintendent of Bristol, Tennessee, City Schools for 10 years. On May 30, 2019, the Collierville Schools Board of Education unanimously selected him to succeed John Aitken as only the second superintendent in the history of the municipal school district.

During his tenure in Collierville, Lilly navigated students and employees through the COVID-19 pandemic, oversaw the creation of the district’s 10th school (Collierville Virtual Academy), led the development and adoption of the district’s 5-year strategic plan, and expanded high school Career and Technical Education pathways to include aviation flight, mechatronics, and aviation mechanics.

Collierville Schools was also one of only 16 school districts statewide designated in 2022-2023 as “Exemplary” by the Tennessee Department of Education.